Marigold (Kinsenka) and Rashomon Flowers, from the series “Collection of Plants for the Kasumi Poetry Circle (Kasumi-ren somoku awase)” (1810s) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635453

View License

