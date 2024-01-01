rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635459
Lobster and Shells (c.1800 - c.1805) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Rijksmuseum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635459

View License

