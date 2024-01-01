https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635462Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeacock, Pine Tree, and Peonies, from the series “A Set of Three Petals (San hira no uchi)” (1810s) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635462View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1035 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2588 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2588 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 22.21 MBFree DownloadPeacock, Pine Tree, and Peonies, from the series “A Set of Three Petals (San hira no uchi)” (1810s) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More