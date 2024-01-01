rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635462
Peacock, Pine Tree, and Peonies, from the series &ldquo;A Set of Three Petals (San hira no uchi)&rdquo; (1810s) print in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peacock, Pine Tree, and Peonies, from the series “A Set of Three Petals (San hira no uchi)” (1810s) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635462

View License

Peacock, Pine Tree, and Peonies, from the series “A Set of Three Petals (San hira no uchi)” (1810s) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More