https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Young Samurai and a Manservant as Mitate of Huanshigong and Zhang Lian (ca. 1690) painting in high resolution by Hishikawa…
Young Samurai and a Manservant as Mitate of Huanshigong and Zhang Lian (ca. 1690) painting in high resolution by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635466

View License

