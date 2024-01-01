rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635477
Spring Landscape (right of a pair of Spring and Autumn Landscapes) (1821) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spring Landscape (right of a pair of Spring and Autumn Landscapes) (1821) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635477

View License

Spring Landscape (right of a pair of Spring and Autumn Landscapes) (1821) painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More