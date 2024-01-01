https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies from Nature: Plants, Fish, and Birds (Lotus Tuber with Insects) during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635478View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 906 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2644 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5113 x 3862 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5113 x 3862 px | 300 dpi | 56.52 MBFree DownloadStudies from Nature: Plants, Fish, and Birds (Lotus Tuber with Insects) during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More