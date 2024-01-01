rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635480
Studies from Nature: Plants, Fish, and Birds (Cherry Blossoms with Fish) during first half 19th century painting in high…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Studies from Nature: Plants, Fish, and Birds (Cherry Blossoms with Fish) during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635480

View License

Studies from Nature: Plants, Fish, and Birds (Cherry Blossoms with Fish) during first half 19th century painting in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More