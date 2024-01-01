https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635483Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReclining Bull (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635483View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 718 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2095 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5382 x 3222 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5382 x 3222 px | 300 dpi | 49.64 MBFree DownloadReclining Bull (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More