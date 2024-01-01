rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635486
Beauty with Carp Kimono (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Beauty with Carp Kimono (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635486

View License

Beauty with Carp Kimono (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More