https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreat Generals of the East and West (ca. 1874) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635494View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 721 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2102 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5489 x 9138 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5489 x 9138 px | 300 dpi | 143.53 MBFree DownloadGreat Generals of the East and West (ca. 1874) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More