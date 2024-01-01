rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635495
Clam Digging (1860s) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Clam Digging (1860s) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635495

View License

Clam Digging (1860s) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More