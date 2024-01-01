rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Fox-fire of the Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety (1893) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635497

View License

