https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635508
Beauty with Dragon Obi (1830s) painting in high resolution by Mihata Joryu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635508

View License

