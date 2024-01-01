https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635512Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCaptain Kani Ichita, from the Series “Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men” (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635512View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 827 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2413 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3477 x 5044 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3477 x 5044 px | 300 dpi | 33.63 MBFree DownloadCaptain Kani Ichita, from the Series “Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men” (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More