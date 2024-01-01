rawpixel
Captain Kani Ichita, from the Series "Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men" (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Captain Kani Ichita, from the Series “Mirror of Famous Army and Navy Men” (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

