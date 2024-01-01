https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYamauba and Kaidomaru (1873) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635513View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 828 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2416 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3380 x 4896 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3380 x 4896 px | 300 dpi | 47.37 MBFree DownloadYamauba and Kaidomaru (1873) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More