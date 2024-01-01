rawpixel
Picture of Large Elephant from India (Tenjiku hakurai dai zo no shashin), An Attraction at Ryogoku in the Eastern Capital…
Picture of Large Elephant from India (Tenjiku hakurai dai zo no shashin), An Attraction at Ryogoku in the Eastern Capital (Toto Ryogoku mimono) (1863) print in high resolution by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

