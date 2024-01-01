rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635518
Native Bandits Being Swept up in the Vicinity of Xinzhu in Taiwan (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Native Bandits Being Swept up in the Vicinity of Xinzhu in Taiwan (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635518

View License

Native Bandits Being Swept up in the Vicinity of Xinzhu in Taiwan (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More