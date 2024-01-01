rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635520
Hurrah for the Great Empire of Japan: The First Army Captures Fenghuangcheng (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika.
Hurrah for the Great Empire of Japan: The First Army Captures Fenghuangcheng (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

7635520

