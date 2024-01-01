rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635523
Prostitute Standing by Willow Tree (ca. 1775) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Prostitute Standing by Willow Tree (ca. 1775) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Prostitute Standing by Willow Tree (ca. 1775) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

