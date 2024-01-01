rawpixel
Carp Leaping Out of Water (right of a pair of Carps) (1777) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from…
Carp Leaping Out of Water (right of a pair of Carps) (1777) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635525

View License

