https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635527Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGhost (ca. 1883) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635527View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 330 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 964 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 1536 x 5579 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1536 x 5579 px | 300 dpi | 24.54 MBFree DownloadGhost (ca. 1883) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More