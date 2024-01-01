rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635527
Ghost (ca. 1883) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635527

View License

