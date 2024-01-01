rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635530
Standing Prostitute Holding Chinese Lantern Fruit (ca. 1780) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Standing Prostitute Holding Chinese Lantern Fruit (ca. 1780) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635530

View License

