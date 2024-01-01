rawpixel
Woman with Umbrella in Snow (1830) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kunisada. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Woman with Umbrella in Snow (1830) print in high resolution by Utagawa Kunisada. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

ID : 
7635531

