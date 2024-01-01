rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Ground Attack at Weihaiwei (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635534

View License

