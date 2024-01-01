https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635538Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPicture of Masakiyo Conqering Korea (1864) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635538View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 645 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1882 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9129 x 4910 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9129 x 4910 px | 300 dpi | 128.27 MBFree DownloadPicture of Masakiyo Conqering Korea (1864) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More