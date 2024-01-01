rawpixel
Fireman’s Quilted Coat with Design of a Sino-Japanese War Naval Battle Scene (1894–95) textile in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7635544

