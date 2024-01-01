rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635545
Great Naval Maneuvers in Taketoyo Bay (1890) print in high resolution by Shunsai Toshimasa. Original from the Saint Louis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Great Naval Maneuvers in Taketoyo Bay (1890) print in high resolution by Shunsai Toshimasa. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635545

View License

Great Naval Maneuvers in Taketoyo Bay (1890) print in high resolution by Shunsai Toshimasa. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More