The Shivering Commander, from the Series “Long Live Japan! One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635553

View License

