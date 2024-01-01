rawpixel
Engineer Lieutenant Onoguchi Tokuji, from the Series “A Mirror of Famous Military and Naval Men” (1895) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

