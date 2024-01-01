rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635557
Picture of the Fever of Taira no Kiyomori (1883) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635557

View License

