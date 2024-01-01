https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635566Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Use of Electricity during the Attack on Pyeongyang (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635566View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 627 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1830 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5118 x 2676 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5118 x 2676 px | 300 dpi | 26.95 MBFree DownloadThe Use of Electricity during the Attack on Pyeongyang (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More