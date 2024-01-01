rawpixel
The Use of Electricity during the Attack on Pyeongyang (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635566

View License

The Use of Electricity during the Attack on Pyeongyang (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

