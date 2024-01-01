rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635569
Our Army Attacks the Chinese Encampment at Pyeongyang (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635569

View License

