Captain Kurita, Who Fought Furiously with His Famous Sword Forged by Sukesada, in the Attack on Magong Fortress in the…
Captain Kurita, Who Fought Furiously with His Famous Sword Forged by Sukesada, in the Attack on Magong Fortress in the Pescadore Islands (1895) print in high resolution by Migita Toshihide. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

7635574

