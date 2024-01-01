https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635574Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCaptain Kurita, Who Fought Furiously with His Famous Sword Forged by Sukesada, in the Attack on Magong Fortress in the Pescadore Islands (1895) print in high resolution by Migita Toshihide. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635574View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 636 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1856 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5329 x 2826 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5329 x 2826 px | 300 dpi | 22.83 MBFree DownloadCaptain Kurita, Who Fought Furiously with His Famous Sword Forged by Sukesada, in the Attack on Magong Fortress in the Pescadore Islands (1895) print in high resolution by Migita Toshihide. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More