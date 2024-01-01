rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635577
The Naval Battle of Pungdo in Korea (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Naval Battle of Pungdo in Korea (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635577

View License

The Naval Battle of Pungdo in Korea (1894) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More