https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635583Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNisshin sensō emaki (The Battles between Japan and China), Volume 8, Ryōtō no kan (Liungtung) (1895) print in high resolution by Suzuki Kason. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635583View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 899 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2622 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4052 x 5408 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4052 x 5408 px | 300 dpi | 62.71 MBFree DownloadNisshin sensō emaki (The Battles between Japan and China), Volume 8, Ryōtō no kan (Liungtung) (1895) print in high resolution by Suzuki Kason. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More