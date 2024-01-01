https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635584Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNisshin sensō emaki (The Battles between Japan and China), Volume 6, Heijō no kan (Ping Yang) (1895) print in high resolution by Suzuki Kason. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635584View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 903 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2634 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4076 x 5416 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4076 x 5416 px | 300 dpi | 63.18 MBFree DownloadNisshin sensō emaki (The Battles between Japan and China), Volume 6, Heijō no kan (Ping Yang) (1895) print in high resolution by Suzuki Kason. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More