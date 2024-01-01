rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635584
Nisshin sensō emaki (The Battles between Japan and China), Volume 6, Heijō no kan (Ping Yang) (1895) print in high resolution by Suzuki Kason. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635584

View License

