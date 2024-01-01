https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635588Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate with Foliated Rim and Design of Rough Fence with Chrysanthemums (late 19th century) earthenware in high resolution by Chin Jukan XII Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635588View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1093 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3188 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3933 x 4318 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3933 x 4318 px | 300 dpi | 23.32 MBFree DownloadPlate with Foliated Rim and Design of Rough Fence with Chrysanthemums (late 19th century) earthenware in high resolution by Chin Jukan XII Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. More