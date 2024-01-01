rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635588
Plate with Foliated Rim and Design of Rough Fence with Chrysanthemums (late 19th century) earthenware in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate with Foliated Rim and Design of Rough Fence with Chrysanthemums (late 19th century) earthenware in high resolution by Chin Jukan XII Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635588

View License

Plate with Foliated Rim and Design of Rough Fence with Chrysanthemums (late 19th century) earthenware in high resolution by Chin Jukan XII Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More