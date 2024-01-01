https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635590Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFoaming Waves during 17th–19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635590View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1071 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3123 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4154 x 3707 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4154 x 3707 px | 300 dpi | 44.08 MBFree DownloadFoaming Waves during 17th–19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More