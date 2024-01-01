https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWisteria Maiden during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635591View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 457 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3669 x 9631 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3669 x 9631 px | 300 dpi | 101.12 MBFree DownloadWisteria Maiden during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More