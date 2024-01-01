rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635593
Bedding cover (futonji) decorated with symbols of treasure (takara zukushi) during late 19th&ndash;early 20th century…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bedding cover (futonji) decorated with symbols of treasure (takara zukushi) during late 19th–early 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635593

View License

Bedding cover (futonji) decorated with symbols of treasure (takara zukushi) during late 19th–early 20th century textiles in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More