https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635595Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEagle during early 18th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635595View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 484 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1412 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 1627 x 4033 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1627 x 4033 px | 300 dpi | 18.8 MBFree DownloadEagle during early 18th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More