rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635604
Serape (1865&ndash;80) textile in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Serape (1865–80) textile in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635604

View License

Serape (1865–80) textile in high resolution. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More