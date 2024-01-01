rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635607
Picture of Kusunoki Tamonmaru Conquering the Old Badger (1860) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Picture of Kusunoki Tamonmaru Conquering the Old Badger (1860) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635607

View License

Picture of Kusunoki Tamonmaru Conquering the Old Badger (1860) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More