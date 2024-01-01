https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635615Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJizō, the Bodhisattva of the Earth Matrix sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635615View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 971 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2833 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5330 x 6586 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5330 x 6586 px | 300 dpi | 100.45 MBFree DownloadJizō, the Bodhisattva of the Earth Matrix sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More