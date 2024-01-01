rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635617
Welcoming Descent of Amida and Twenty Five Bodhisattvas during16th century print in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635617

View License

