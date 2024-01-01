rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635619
Picture of Raikō and his Four Companions Conquering the Demon of Mount Ōe (1864) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More