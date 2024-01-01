rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635623
Plate with pumpkins (ca. 1660s) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate with pumpkins (ca. 1660s) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635623

View License

Plate with pumpkins (ca. 1660s) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More