https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635623Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate with pumpkins (ca. 1660s) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635623View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 964 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3349 x 2691 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3349 x 2691 px | 300 dpi | 25.81 MBFree DownloadPlate with pumpkins (ca. 1660s) earthenware in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More