https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBirthday Portrait of a Young Manchu Lady (ca. 1800–1850) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635628View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 709 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2067 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2656 x 4498 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2656 x 4498 px | 300 dpi | 34.2 MBFree DownloadBirthday Portrait of a Young Manchu Lady (ca. 1800–1850) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More