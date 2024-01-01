rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635629
Welcoming Descent of the Amida Buddha Triad during 13th century painting in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
ID : 
7635629

View License

