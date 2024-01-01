rawpixel
Picture of the Heike Clan Sinking and Perishing at Sea (1853) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Picture of the Heike Clan Sinking and Perishing at Sea (1853) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7635633

Picture of the Heike Clan Sinking and Perishing at Sea (1853) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

